Fraud, identity theft, and personation among the charges

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Several warrants issued - charges stem from incidents in Armstrong

North Okanagan RCMP are looking for a woman wanted on multiple arrest warrants after she failed to appear in provincial court last month.

Brandy Karen Ritchie was to appear in Vernon Provincial Court on September 28, but failed to show.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski confirms several arrest warrants have been issued for 39-year-old Ritchie.

“Ritchie is wanted for fraud, using a forged document, personation, and identity theft,” says Terleski.

Court documents show the two counts of fraud Ritchie is charged with are both over $5,000.

The charges date back to November 24, 2022 and are listed as occurring in Armstrong.