Construction continues on 28th Ave reconstruction project

Photo: City of Vernon

Progress is being made on a major reconstruction project on Vernon's 28th Avenue.

A section of 28th Ave. between 28th and 29th St. will be closed, along with a section of 27A Ave. between 28th Ave. and Hwy 6.

Detour signage will be posted and available on 29th and 30th Avenues.

The next phase of the project will see additional detours to allow for curbing, sidewalk, and paving works to be completed.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, if weather permits.

The city says businesses in the area will be accessible and are encouraging residents to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists should slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.