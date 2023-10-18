Stolen car crashed, police find gun and ammo but no driver

Photo: Contributed Police looking for help after firearm and ammo found in stolen car

A stolen vehicle was involved in a crash early Monday morning and RCMP are still looking to talk to its occupants.

Police have determined a Dodge Caravan had been traveling southbound on 18th Street when it was hit on the driver side by a small Honda SUV crossing through the intersection.

The driver of the minivan was alone and had to be extricated by Vernon Fire Rescue Services before being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Chris Terleski says the two occupants of the Honda fled the scene before emergency crews arrived. The pair have not been located and the vehicle is confirmed to be stolen.

While the driver and passenger did run away, they did leave something behind.

“During their investigation, police located and seized a firearm and a quantity of ammunition from inside the stolen vehicle,” explains Terleski.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-18361.