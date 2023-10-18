Implications of provincial short term rental legislation still being digested by City of Vernon

Photo: Pixabay City to review role in short term rentals

The City of Vernon is still figuring out what new provincial legislation for short-term rentals will mean for property owners within the city.

On Monday the B.C. government announced restrictions on short-term rentals in an effort to free up the supply of much needed rental housing. Owners will now be required to live on the property they are renting, affecting overnight stays like those offered on AirBNB and VRBO.

The bill was introduced by Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, who says there’s been “an explosion” of short-term rental units which removes thousands of homes from B.C.’s communities. He believes the legislation will target areas with high housing needs without interfering with tourism hot spots.

"Vacancy rates across the province are extremely low. People are struggling to find homes that they can afford and the rapid increase in short-term rentals is making the problem worse," he said.

The legislation would force short-term rental platforms to share their data with the province for enforcement and tax purposes, while setting strict guidelines for short-term rentals.

City of Vernon spokesperson Josh Winquist says city staff are reviewing the tabled legislation.

“Once a thorough review has been conducted of the proposed changes, an update will be provided to council," he said.

The city is also in the process of developing additional regulation to deal with short-term rentals after community concerns were raised about a dwindling housing supply, and the noise and congestion the vacationers sometimes bring to neighbourhoods. After a lengthy public engagement process, draft bylaws were proposed that would require city licensing of operators.

It's unclear what changes the new provincial legislation will have on city bylaws and what the city's role will be in ensuring compliance.