Vernon man says alleged thief caught on camera swiping wipers

Contributed

A Vernon man says none of the security measures he’s taken to protect his home have been effective in warding off thieves.

The man, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said someone stole the wiper blades off his car on Sunday night.

“[I have] security cameras, motion sensors, everything — they never even stopped the guy,” he said.

Security footage captured a man calmly walking around the truck and fiddling with the wiper blades. It appears the man had already taken one wiper blade off the vehicle.

The vehicle owner said people have broken into his car and tried to steal it, as well.

He lives on 24th Avenue, which has been no stranger to safety concerns and would-be thieves in the past. The neighbourhood has a long history of reports of police incidents causing concerns for residents.

The resident whose wipers were stolen said he didn’t report the incident to the police.