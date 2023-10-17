Claims of assault at Vernon corn maze unfounded, says operators

Photo: Facebook: Historic O'Keefe's Ranch

After social media reports of a Vernon Field of Screams actor being hurt in the maze over the weekend, organizers are saying that is simply not true.

An anonymous user in the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page posted a rant about the alleged attack.

“Rant to any person who came through the field of screams tonight and slapped, grabbed, punched, groped, choked, or hit on an actor you should be ashamed of yourself. Half of the cast is f***ing still in high school,” said the post.

Field of Screams tells Castanet that it did not have “any incident of an actor being attacked over the weekend."

One of the organizers, Glen Taylor, said he double checked with support staff after Castanet reached out and there were no actor reports of violence to support staff.