Police, VSAR searching for missing woman with Alzheimers

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Coldstream resident.

Shirely Hunter, 80, suffers from Alzheimers and went missing from her residence on Bluenose Road near Lavington last night.

She went missing sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. and is believed to be with her small dog named Apache. Police say she may have been wearing a black coat, and they’re concerned for her health and safety given her medical condition.

Vernon Search and Rescue are aiding the RCMP in their search.

Anyone with information on the 80-year-olds whereabouts should immediately contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.