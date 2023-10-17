Missing Coldstream woman with Alzheimers found safe

Photo: Vernon RCMP

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say the 80-year-old Coldstream woman who went missing earlier today has been found safe and sound.

"We want to express our gratitude to the public, our media partners, and the dedicated team at Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society for their assistance," said the RCMP in a Facebook post.

Coralie Nairn with Vernon Search and Rescue says the woman and her dog were found a couple of kilometres away from home, “still wandering”. The pair had been missing since about 5 p.m. last night, and were found around 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 1:05 p.m.

Vernon RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Coldstream resident.

Shirely Hunter, 80, suffers from Alzheimers and went missing from her residence on Bluenose Road near Lavington last night.

She went missing sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. and is believed to be with her small dog named Apache. Police say she may have been wearing a black coat, and they’re concerned for her health and safety given her medical condition.

Vernon Search and Rescue are aiding the RCMP in their search.

Anyone with information on the 80-year-olds whereabouts should immediately contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.