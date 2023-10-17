Excessive barking the most common complaint to North Okanagan dog control

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of North Okanagan dog control team has received 140 complaints about excessive barking so far this year.

It’s the biggest complaint they received from the public, but a close second, is dogs-at-large with 130 complaints for 2023.

In a report submitted ahead of Wednesday's board meeting, dog control staff say they’ve impounded 61 dogs so far this year. Of those 48 have been reunited with their owner, but dogs not claimed within 72 hours are released to the SPCA for adoption.

In June of 2022 the RDNO moved its dog control service in-house due largely to the lack of available and qualified contractors.

The report for directors is an update on this year's dog control service. The RDNO has two full-time dog control officers offering seven day a week coverage, patrolling Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Electoral Areas “B” and “C” and part of Electoral Area “D”.

Staff on Wednesday will provide options for service participants if they would like to improve service levels. Options include increasing fines and penalties related to dangerous dogs, increasing dog control officers and implementing dog ambassador programs.