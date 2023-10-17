RDNO reminds residents of fall composting and drop-off options

Photo: RDNO fall leaves protect garden beds from harsh winters

As we are surrounded by autumn colours, the Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding residents that yards and gardens can really benefit from recycling organic materials.

In their latest newsletter they point out the fallen leaves make excellent mulching material for garden beds and plants at no cost to the owner.

This no cost option also protects and insulates plant roots from extreme winter temperatures. The newsletter reads, “When mulching garden beds and around plants, keep in mind that leaves can blow around so having some bordering or fencing to contain them can be a great help to keep leaves where you need them.”

Leaf mold is considered a “treasured resource for many gardeners” that can be easily made by storing wet leaves in a plastic bag, covered pile or a hoop bin. Over time, the leaves will slowly break down and will produce leaf mold which has been reported to have the ability to retain 300-500 percent of its weight in water. The RDNO says using leaf mold as a mulch will help feed your soil and protect your plants during the hot and dry summer months and that backyard composting is a key ingredient for sustainable yard care.

They recommend covering nutrient rich food scraps with leaves each time you add them to your compost bin to prevent odours and reduce the risk of a compost bin being a wildlife attractant.

If you are considering backyard composting or expanding your compost capacity, it’s not too late to purchase a composter and apply for the RDNO composter rebate.

Find information about various composting options, rebates and leaf mulching tips here.

The RDNO is aware there are circumstances where some yard waste such as branches and twigs may not be manageable for backyard composting, mulching or municipal curb side pick-up and encourages people to drop off those items which will be turned into organic compost.