Okanagan Gondola back before RDNO directors

Contributed Predator Ridge Resort

The proposed Okanagan Gondola will be back in front of the Regional District of North Okanagan on Wednesday.

The request to change the 100.4-hectare property land use designation and zoning is being recommended to move onto its third reading.

Ashley Gregerson, spokesperson for the RDNO, said developers must meet a list of conditions set by the district before the changes are adopted.

Conditions state developers must make arrangements for a future public trail corridor and obtain an environmental permit.

They must also get approval from the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use of portions of the property within the Agricultural Land Reserve, and non-farm use of private roads.

Conditions would also restrict the developers range of usage and require food be prepared off site until the property is serviced by on-site water supply. The subdivision of lands would be prohibited until another public road is built to access the property.

“If it was given third reading, they still have to go through a whole list and satisfy everything with the Ministry of Transportation, ALC,” said Bob Fleming, director for Electoral Area B.

“They still have a very lengthy list of things they need to do before it comes back.”

The update follows a Delegated Public Hearing which took place Oct. 5 where members of the public were able to tell the RDNO whether they supported the project or not through written and verbal submissions.

The public expressed support for the project and requested land change with rationale including economic benefit and added amenities, as well as tourism and job creation.

Concerns over the project were also raised including the loss of habitat for animals, the problematic Bailey Road, lack of fire protection and the likelihood of the water system being extended.

Plans would see the gondola built off Bailey Road, taking visitors from its base above Highway 97 and climbing 1,600 feet to the summit — providing views of Kalamalka Lake.

The multi-million dollar project has a proposed base station including an amphitheatre, cafe, farmers and artisan market, as well as food, beverage and retail outlets.

There would also be a station midway with viewing platforms and access to trails.

A restaurant is planned for the summit, along with more viewing platforms, walking and biking trails.