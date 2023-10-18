Art after Dark promises to transform VPAG into a Halloween House Party

Photo: VPAG

It’s the season for donning costumes and hitting the streets after dark.

Vernon Public Art Gallery is hoping you’ll join them for their Art After Dark event on Oct. 28th. Co-hosted and sponsored by Wooley & Co, VPAG is calling it a Halloween House Party.

Doors to the event open at 8 p.m., tickets can be purchased online or at the door and cost $20 for members and $35 for non-members.

VPAG is asking people to come dressed up for a chance to win prizes, judging the costume contest is Sauve Boutique.

To get people in a mystical mood, Pranic Forest will be at the event giving tarot card readings.

“There will be a performance by DJ Covenant Lion, food trucks, art activities, handcrafted cocktails and more all alongside the current exhibitions at the VPAG!”

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery will be serving cocktails, and Two Sparrows Pizza & Catering food truck will be on location during the event.

Being shown in the gallery during the halloween party is Doris Charest’s solo exhibition, A Visual Journey: Rediscovering Artistic Exploration at Mackie House, and Dick Averns Illuminating Language showcase.

“Come be a part of the VPAG’s transformation into the spooky Halloween themed world. We are thrilled to be partnering with these incredible businesses and want to thank Woolley and Co for continuing to sponsor the Art After Dark events. ” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.