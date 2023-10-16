223427
Vernon  

City reminds businesses to keep garbage out of outdoor spaces

City reminder on garbage

The City of Vernon is reminding local businesses to keep their outdoor spaces clear of waste, debris and other combustible materials.

The reminder comes after the city reduced its commercial recycling pick up from three times a week to once, as of July 1.

“The business community has done a good job of adjusting to recent changes to the City’s Commercial Recycling program,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport.

“This has helped reduce the amount of waste left sitting in alleys and laneways overnight; however, we are asking that the good work continue as we head into the fall and winter seasons.”

The city says piles of garbage and recycling left outside for a period of time can pose fire and safety risks.

It’s reminding businesses of Solid Waste Bylaw #5911 which lays out specific times recycling material can be placed out for collection.

  • Curbside pick-up collection material must be placed out on the day of collection before 7 a.m.
  • Businesses located within the Business Improvement Area (BIA), must only place material out for collection in downtown laneways and alleys on the day of collection before 10 a.m.
  • Businesses are responsible for making their own arrangements for the appropriate disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials. Leaving these materials outside is considered illegal dumping.

Customers with greater recycling needs can utilize an additional colelction day on Fridays for an additional fee. Information about that additional day can be found online or by calling Vernon’s operation divisions at 250-549-6757.

