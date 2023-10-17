Vernon author, 10, says character modelled after himself

Photo: Graham Anderson

At 10-years-old Cedrick Anderson might just be Vernon’s youngest published writer.

The fifth grader says he was inspired to write his book Ceddy Bones and the Terrifying Lizard when his dad gave him a nickname after breaking his first bone. A wrestling match between brothers gone awry, and the then almost three-year-old Cedrick had a broken femur and the nickname Ceddy Bones from his dad.

“We decided instead of him reading me a bedtime story, we decided to make a bedtime story,” Cedrick said.

This past weekend Cedrick held a reading at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon. Graham Anderson, Cedricks dad, says about 40 people showed up and they completely sold out of the 25 copies of the book they’d brought.

Taking about a month to write, the book ended up taking a year to be completed, though that includes a lot of time “not working on it,” the fifth grader said. Cedrick worked with an illustrator they found on Fiverr who had the right style for the book.

“The whole family did (sketches) of their vision of what it would look like or what it might look like, and we sent those to an illustrator. And then there was a lot of time, and back and forth with the illustrator getting the images and sending a lot of feedback,” said Graham.

The book was self-published through Kindle Direct using Amazon.

While the family is out of copies for now, more ordered versions are on the way. Anyone wanting to buy their own copy before Cedrick gets more in can visit ceddybones.com where books and hoodies are available for purchase.

The young author can be spotted about town with his blue hair, which was inspired by the book character who borrows his nickname. Cedrick already has plans for a sequel, which he says will include more of his family members.

“My brother, my dad are going to be devils and me and my mom are going to be skeletons. My mom's gonna be more of a flower skeleton, like a kind and gentle flower skeleton.”

Cedrick doesn’t have any interest in being a writer as his job when he grows up, saying he’d prefer to keep writing as a hobby. Graham said Cedrick originally wanted to become a hacker, but he and Cedrick's mom told him he wasn’t allowed. Instead, Cedrick is planning to pursue a career in cyber security.

“First up, of course like every kid I like computers, and in the meantime, I can also play video games on those computers while protecting it,” said Cedrick.