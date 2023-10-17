Vernon resident asks to be left alone after five bikes stolen in three days

Photo: Andre Caminha Caminha's stolen bike

After five bikes were stolen in three days from the same building, a Vernon resident is pleading:

“Please, just leave us alone.”

Andre Caminha lives near Vernon's hospital at the Maple Ridge Gardens. His e-bike, worth over $2,000, and four other bikes have been stolen from a secure area in the building in recent days.

Stolen alongside the bikes was a leaf blower, a tool kit and all the tools, explained a maintenance worker for the building.

Caminha said his bike was his way of getting around the city, so the theft leaves him stranded.

“I’m pretty frustrated," he said, explaining he is a student originally from Brazil.

The building is secure and Caminha says the building manager said he’s been in charge of the building for years and never had any issues. Caminha’s wife cleans the building and says she’s seen a few new faces, but Caminha says he doesn’t know how the items are being stolen.

The thefts were reported to the RCMP, but Caminha says he is in the dark on the progress of the investigation.

The area where most of the items were stolen from is secured by a pad lock. A maintenance worker says nothing was cut and it appears the alleged thief seems to have entered the area with a key.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for comment.

Caminha says he hopes people stop targeting his building, “so people know we’re not happy.”