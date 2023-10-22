Australian circus company comes to town with intergenerational circus show

Photo: VDPAC

A circus show is coming to Vernon as a part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Spotlight Special Presentation Series.

Titled 'Casting Off,' the circus show has own multiple awards and features an intergenerational cast. The show promises to leave the audience in fits of laughter and on the verge of tears.

Coming to the VDPAC on Oct. 29, tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online at ticketseller.ca.

The show is centred around three women of various ages: Debra Batton (64), Sharon Gruenert (45) and Spenser Inwood (34).

Members of the audience might be surprised by the vigour at which Batton “hurls herself around the stage.” Batton says she’s audience members have been energized by her athleticism.

“Older women come up to me and say 'I'm so inspired and want to get out there and do more things’, and you know, even young women are incredibly inspired by it as well,” said Batton.

Casting Off is presented by A Good Catch and Cluster Arts and combines artistry with comedy and acrobatics.

“Inspirational, intergenerational, and fantastically inappropriate, this show redefines circus with three women seamlessly blending generations through tumbling, balance, dives and non-stop gabbing! Get ready to laugh, cry and gasp at these women’s death-defying tricks.”

The show features the talents of the Melbourne-based circus company A Good Catch. The company was founded in 2017 with a mission to push the boundaries of circus performance, the group says their work is characterized by feminist tone and proactive approach.

“Be sure to bring your moms and your daughters to this funny, sweet, inspiring and dangerous acrobatic show. You’ll be inspired by these intrepid intergenerational artists!” says VDPAC’s artistic director Erin Kennedy.