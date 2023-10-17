Trucks get stuck on shores of Okanagan Lake in Vernon

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Okanagan Lake has had its share of complaints from Vernonites over the years, from too many geese to unkempt beaches.

This weekend residents had something new to complain about: too many trucks in the water.

A driver on Sunday hoping to get a better view of the lake and drove his truck down the beach near the corner of Lakeshore and Okanagan Landing roads.

But when the driver went to reverse, he realized he was stuck.

The driver called his friend to help him, but after attempting to tow the first truck out, the second truck became stuck as well.

Both vehicles were out of the water by 5 p.m. Sunday, after a tow truck was called in.

RCMP were on the scene but told Castanet they had no record of the incident.

“Sometimes our police officers stop and talk with people but don’t create a file to document the interaction,” explained Cpl. Tania Finn with Vernon RCMP. “As this does not appear to be criminal in nature, I have a feeling they did not create a file as I cannot find one with regards to this.”

The area the trucks got stuck is slated to be redeveloped into Port Okanagan. It is private property and several “no trespassing” signs are visible.

-with files from Tracey Prediger