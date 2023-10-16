Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill crosses halfway point in run

Photo: Facebook

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is now over half way through the run portion of her second double deca in the past two months.

The ultra athlete’s support team is asking for donations to help Hill continue making her racing dreams a reality.

“Shanda desperately needs a new bicycle for her next races in 2024. Upon her return, let's consider surprising Shanda to show her how incredibly proud and supportive we are of her exceptional achievements.”

The team says Hill works extensive hours and diligently saving every cent to continue racing.

Anyone interested in donating to Hill’s athletic pursuits can visit fundly.com.

“The financial commitment for these two races alone has surpassed $25,000 CAD, not accounting for the nearly three months of work she had to forgo. Despite the invaluable support of three sponsors, their contributions only cover a fraction of the expenses associated with her strenuous athletic pursuits.”

Currently, Hill is racing the Decaultratri Double Deca in Mexico which is an ultra triathlon consisting of a 76 kilometre swim, a 3,600-km bike ride and a 844-km run. It’s her second double deca race in a matter of days as Hill completed her first one in Switzerland just 10 days before starting the race in Mexico.

“The Mexican Double Deca is one of the most demanding races she has ever undertaken, evident from the fact that it began with six athletes and is now down to only three.”

Tsai Ming-Yi of Taiwan was forced to drop out following a bad bicycle accident, but after a trip to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist, Ming-Yi is now back in the race and in third place behind Hill with Ronny Roessler of Germany in the lead.

Hill’s support team says she’s found her rhythm and is in excellent shape to complete this challenge despite injuries and associated pain.

“She recently mentioned that she feels she isn't quite getting a full-body workout, so she's pushing herself to do two pull-ups with each lap.”

Hill covered 81 km in the last 24 hours, and has “plenty of determination left in her.”

When Hill completes this race, she will be the first person ever to complete three double deca races.