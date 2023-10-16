Sterling Centre walk in clinic in Vernon will close Nov. 15 due to a lack of support staff

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon is on the verge of losing its last walk in medical clinic.

The Sterling Walk In Clinic will cease operations Nov. 15.

And according to a joint statement from local doctors, the issue not a lack of physicians, but a need for more support staff.

“We have exhausted all attempts to acquire the needed supports to stay open and avoid closure. We are saddened by this difficult decision and sorry for the inevitable frustration it will cause to patients in our community,” said the statement.

The Sterling Centre Clinic opened several years ago as an after-hours, urgent-care option for the community. Initially, the centre was after-hours coverage mostly to those with a family physician.

“We have been providing this care to date with a small group of dedicated physicians from our community. Now our patient population has evolved to be predominantly unattached patients who are without a family physician and need primary care and have limited options available to them to seek that care. These patients with diverse medical needs are best addressed by a dedicated family physician, or in a team-based healthcare setting, rather than in our isolated clinic setting with episodic providers and no support staff.

“We have been addressing this issue, without any success, for over a year with Interior Health, Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice and the Ministry of Health. This has been a known impending health-care issue for these unattached patients within their health care region.”

Doctors at the Sterling Centre Clinic have asked for assistance with operations, management and staffing to continue to provide crucial patient care and have been unable to secure this assistance from Interior Health or the Divisions of Family Practice.

According the letter from local doctors, the Ministry of Health had provided some bridge funding, but it did not meet all the operational needs and that funding has now ended.

“We have a dedicated group of physicians who remain available and willing to continue seeing patients but this needs to be in a clinic setting that is supported, like other healthcare settings are, with operational support, staffing, security and direct connections with allied healthcare team providers.” Having physicians solely carry the responsibility of operating a community clinic is no longer feasible. “Despite our repeated requests for this additional assistance, as of this date, this has not been provided. It has been made very clear to these authorities that there is some physician support to continue operating this clinic without disruption, as long as we are supported as requested, while working towards establishing a co-operative community healthcare clinic or team-based clinic.

“As a result of this lack of additional assistance, we believe we have no other options but to cease operations and will be closing our doors Nov. 15."

More information will be released shortly regarding where records will be sent and all outstanding tests will be followed up by a group of physicians.

Patients seeking primary care, or after hours and urgent care, can go to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room, the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre, 3105 28th Ave., or the after-hours clinics in Lake Country, Kelowna or Salmon Arm.

For questions regarding where you can receive medical care, please contact the websites of Interior Health or the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

Okanagan Indian Band members can go to the OKIB Medical Clinic for care.

The North Okanagan Medical Clinic located in the Vernon Superstore, closed in September.