Coldstream parks getting new playground equipment

Kids in Coldstream will be unable to enjoy two community playgrounds this week.

Lavington Park at 6401 Lavington Way and Coldstream Park at 10100 Kalamalka Road will both be getting new playground equipment. The work is expected to take place from Oct. 15 to 20.

“Visitors to the parks are asked to avoid the areas cleared for the new equipment and to stay away from the machinery,” said the district in a release.

The new equipment includes climbing, swinging and interactive elements, and will be geared towards 18 month to five-year-old children.

The district says Coldstream Park is closed at the bridge for safety during construction, but the remainder of the park is still accessible.

It adds that Lavington Park is still closed for bookings due to the installation of the new irrigation system.