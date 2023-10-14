Vernon rider takes second place at Red Bull Rampage, two years after catastrophic crash

Photo: Tom van Steenbergen - Facebook Tom van Steenbergen celebrates his second place finish at Red Bull Rampage Friday.

Two years after suffering a catastrophic injury at Red Bull Rampage, Vernon's Tom van Steenbergen took second place Friday at the iconic downhill biking competition.

Seventeen of the world's best freeride mountain bikers made their way to Virgin, Utah last week for the notoriously unforgiving downhill competition, where riders spend days building their own trails before taking their two runs on competition day.

Judge's score the runs based on style, tricks, difficulty of lines, and the size of the jumps and drops chosen.

In October 2021, Vernon's van Steenbergen suffered a serious crash in his first run, landing awkwardly after a massive backflip, before going over his handlebars. He broke a vertebrate, rib, femur and both hip sockets in the crash.

Incredibly, just one year later, van Steenbergen took to the intimidating course again in 2022, opting to take a (relatively) conservative line. He placed 12th, and was given the McGazza Spirit Award, for “embodying the late Kelly McGarry’s spirit of loving everyone, always being positive and never giving up.” The winner of the award is voted on by the other riders.

Brett Rheeder, another of Vernon's professional riders, took his second, first-place Rampage finish in 2022.

This year, fully recovered, van Steenbergen took to the course Friday and laid down a very competitive first run, which ultimately netted him a second-place finish. He's now competed in eight Rampage events. Prior to Friday, his best result was a third place in 2019.

Reno's Cam Zink, a 14-time veteran of Rampage and the oldest competitor in the group at 37, picked up his second Rampage win Friday, nine years after his first.

Rheeder, considered by many as the greatest slopestyle rider of all time, opted not to compete at Rampage this year, following his second win last year.

“For 2023 I’ve decided to take the final step away from all competition. I'll be focusing time on progressing my riding in new ways, creating new media and having fun with social media,” Rheeder wrote on his Instagram page.

A replay of the entire 2023 competition can be found below.