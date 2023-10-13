Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill closing in on historic endurance feat

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon's Shanda Hill is closing in on a historic endurance sport accomplishment.

Hill has been going for 20 days straight at the Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous race in Mexico.

She has about 550 kilometres left to go, and upon completion of the gruelling race – said to be the world's toughest – Hill will be the only athlete ever to have done three of the races, each the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons.

And this and the last one, in Switzerland, were done back to back, just 10 days apart.

Hill's support team say she has about 10 days left in her "incredible journey," which includes the 844-km run she is currently on, preceded by a 76-km swim and 3,600-km cycle.

"Shanda's perseverance is nothing short of extraordinary," her team says, but the race is taking its toll.

Her feet are in tatters, she's endured two cycling crashes, and still suffers from a previous glute injury.

Add in extreme heat, torrential rain and bone-chilling nights – along with spiders, snakes, donkeys, and wild dogs – and Hill has had to push through pain and exhaustion to keep going.

"She says she'll take thing "one step at a time" toward the finish line.

Hill is one of just two competitors left in the race after Tsai Ming-Yi of Taiwan was forced to drop out following a bad bicycle accident.

The race began with six international competitors.

Ronny Roessler of Germany is currently in the lead.