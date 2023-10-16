Vernon strata resident's noisy A/C complaint dismissed by Civil Resolution Tribunal

Photo: Trane

A Vernon townhouse owner has lost a battle with his strata over a neighbour's noisy air conditioner.

The Civil Resolution Tribunal of B.C. dismissed a claim by Michael Kinzie that his neighbour broke the unnamed strata's 'quiet time' bylaw by running A/C all night long and disturbing his sleep.

The development includes 36 townhomes in 12 buildings and was built in 1998.

Kinzie bought his end unit in April 2019, and his neighbour's air conditioning unit is 5.5 feet from his bedroom window.

Kinzie filed a written complaint in August 2022, stating that the neighbour's A/C cycled on and off at 15-20 minute intervals all night.

However, the strata council found the air conditioner made only normal noise, which it did not consider excessive.

The strata council said it "would not tell an owner when, or for how long, they can run their A/C."

In May 2023 Kinzie hired a company to measure the noise level, which found it to be 30 in his bedroom with the window closed. Outside, it was 52 decibels.

A test by Applewood Heating & Air Conditioning found the noise directly on top of the air conditioner was lower than the manufacturer's specifications and not any louder than expected at 71.4 decibels.

Resolution tribunal member Micah Carmody found the strata's noise bylaw does not exclude air conditioner sound and there was evidence the strata discussed remedies.

However, Carmody was unable to conclude that the air conditioner use was unreasonable or contravened the rules.

"I accept that Mr. Kinzie would prefer to open his bedroom window at night when the temperature permits. However, Mr. Kinzie can freely use his air conditioner ... I find closing windows on hot nights when neighbours are using their air conditioner is part of the 'give and take' of living in a strata community," Carmody wrote.