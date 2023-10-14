Vernon sani-dump set for seasonal shutdown

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon’s RV sani-dump station closes for the season next week.

For snowbirds heading south for the winter in their RVs, you've got until next Friday (Oct. 20) to use the site before it shuts down for the year.

The new sani-dump, which opened this year, is located on Tronson Road, across from Vernon Regional Airport.

The site includes four waste dumping and water filling stations, with stacking distance to accommodate up to 14 recreational vehicles at a time.

The site has one-way access to maintain traffic flow. Enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

There is no garbage service on site.

Users are reminded to pack their garbage out with them when done.

A $4 dumping fee payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or by using pay-by-phone, with location #4736.