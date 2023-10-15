Armstrong-Spallumcheen's Woodtone Specialties receives $1.34M boost to expand business

Photo: Darren Handschuh

An Armstrong-Spallumcheen company is among four valued-added wood manufacturers receiving a boost from the provincial government.

Woodtone Specialties will get up to $1.34 million towards a capital expansion to increase efficiency, improve fibre recovery and add a new product line that will create 50 jobs.

The company specializes in exterior finishing construction products, and its new line will produce smooth-face engineered cedar siding and fascia.

It's high-demand market that traditionally relied on old-growth trees. These will come from second growth, knotty wood.

Woodtone uses material that is traditionally considered waste wood to create engineer custom value-added wood products.

"Value-add represents the future of a responsible, resilient and sustainable forest industry in British Columbia," says Armstrong division president Hal Hanlon.

It also uses wood waste to fire its dry kilns and heat its laminating building.

Woodtone, headquartered in Chilliwack, also has operations at the coast and in Everett, Wash. It acquired Synergy Wood Products in Spallumcheen in 2016.

Woodtone has a memorandum of understanding with the Adams Lake Band, which previously received $1 million from the province's Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program to create an Indigenous forestry supply chain value-added joint venture with Woodtone and Gilbert Smith Forest Products.

The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund also announced funding for three Indigenous-led planning projects in the Interior.

Stuwix Resources in Merritt will receive $50,000.

Lil'wat Forestry Ventures in Mount Currie will receive $30,000.

Ulkatcho First Nation-owned West Chilcotin Forest Products in Anahim Lake will receive $11,950.

"By investing in innovation, we're getting more value from the wood harvested in B.C., while creating and preserving high-quality jobs in the forestry sector," said Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston added: "Supporting the growth and innovation of this sector – from mass timber and bioproducts to furniture and flooring – is an integral part of modernizing the forestry sector to get more value from every tree harvested, while creating local forestry jobs in communities across the province."