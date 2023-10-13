Injured ATVers airlifted from Hunters Range

Photo: VSAR

Two ATV riders were airlifted from the Hunters Range area late Thursday afternoon.

Vernon Search and Rescue sent crews in by air and ground after one was seriously injured.

"Medics were sent via helicopter, and an ATV team was sent in by ground," VSAR says on its Facebook page.

"Two subjects were brought out via helicopter, one with serious injuries. To accommodate limited space in the helicopter, one team member elected to stay behind and await the ATV team for his own extrication."

The operation went late into the night, concluding at 1:30 a.m. this morning.

VSAR thanked Graham Helicopters for assisting in the mission.

Backcountry users are reminded to not rely on cellphone coverage, as service can be limited or non-existent.

"In this case they were fortunate," VSAR says.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also know their equipment's limitations – "and their own."

Proper protective gear is also advised.