Fire site could cleared soon in wake of massive downtown Vernon blaze

Photo: Jon Manchester

Site clearing may begin soon at the scene of a major downtown Vernon fire in July.

The July 4 commercial building blaze gutted several businesses in the early morning fire, which raged for most of the day.

Owner Gary Batula says remediation could begin as soon as results are in from an environmental assessment, but he's unsure how long that may take.

"We're waiting on the survey report before we can move ahead," Batula said Friday.

"But the ball is in motion."

The site at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue has been behind fencing since the building was demolished to help put out the fire.

Once the environment report is complete, Batula expects clearing of the rubble will begin.

"We just don't know yet when that will be," he said.

But, he'd like to get the site cleared "sooner rather than later."

The blaze was investigated by police and fire officials, but a cause has yet to be released.