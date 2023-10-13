Vernon Public Art Gallery head seeks BC United nomination in Vernon-Lumby

Photo: Facebook/Dauna Kennedy

An outspoken voice for the arts in Vernon is seeking the BC United nomination for Vernon-Lumby.

Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, announced her candidacy Thursday on Facebook.

She is being endorsed by former BC Liberal MLA Tom Christensen, who joined her in an announcement video.

"So thankful to have my good friend's support in my run for nomination," Kennedy said on the Facebook post.

"I'm really excited to take on this challenge," Kennedy says in the video.

She described it as an "opportunity to move forward and take our issues down to Victoria and make some positive change for our community."

Lumby Mayor and RDNO chair Kevin Acton previously announced his candidacy for the nomination.

Party members will vote on their choice for candidate Nov. 4.

Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP is the current MLA for Vernon-Monashee.

The riding has been renamed for the next provincial election, and parts of it have been moved into the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream and Kootenay-Monashee ridings.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.

Kennedy was in the news a lot during 2022 as proponent of the cancelled Behind the Mask mural project in downtown Vernon.

The masks, created to depict mental health struggles by local residents, were deemed too controversial and "scary."

A petition containing thousands of names against the murals swayed Vernon city council to withdraw its support of the project.