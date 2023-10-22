A group of Vernon women are horsing around for a good cause

Photo: Horsey Ladies group In memory of fellow Horsey Lady and Spallumcheen councillor Lorna Bissell, Lorna handmade about 80 of these years ago for each place setting at the Royal York function.

The Horsey Ladies are ready to rope up some funds, as the group's annual fundraiser returns to Vernon.

The Horsey Ladies are a groups of women who celebrate Christmas with a dinner together every year. Bonded through their love of horses, the ladies get together every year to raise money and give back to local charities.

Held at the Schubert Centre this year, the group decided to grow its annual fundraiser, which will be held Nov. 17. Previously held at the Spallumcheen Golf Course north of Vernon, the Horsey Ladies group says tickets had always sold out with a waiting list.

“We also found that we were not raising much more money than the previous years, with the attendance remaining the same every year,” said committee member Nancy Roman. “So by moving to the Schubert Centre we are able to increase our attendance and hopefully raise more money for charity!”

“It all started over 25 years ago in a horse barn in Armstrong, then a few more gals joined in and we moved to the Golden Horseshoe Café. A few years later we added a silent auction and moved on to the Royal York Golf Course, then Cattlemen’s Club at O’Keefe Ranch, and then across the highway to Spallumcheen Golf Course.”

Each year the women vote on which charity they're going to support. The only stipulations on a charity is that it must be horse or animal-related and preferably in the Interior.

“We never know who is going to win, as the gals are each given a vote that evening and the majority of votes wins all the proceeds. Sometimes, when votes are close and we have raised a good chunk, we will share between the second and possibly third top vote getter(s).”

Tickets cost $45 per person and are on sale in person only at various stores in the North Okanagan. In Vernon at Briteland and Cowboys Choice, in Armstrong at Country West Supply, in Salmon Arm at Touch A Texas, and in Kelowna at Diamond H Tack.

Visit the groups Facebook page for more information and updates.