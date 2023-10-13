Memorial service remembers lives of homeless in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Members of Vernon gathered Thursday to honour and remember those who lost their lives to homelessness in the greater Vernon Area.

Rev. Chuck Harper with the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy is the founder of the memorial and said the service is to remember all of the homeless and marginalized people that die in Vernon on an annual basis.

“Many of our homeless men and women don't know how to grieve and they keep losing people, their friends. And this is a way to honor them, and honor many of our homeless people who are nameless and faceless. And this way, it's a place that we can remember them. Remember a life that was lived, even in brokenness,” said Harper.

Vernonites came out to pay their respects, and people shared their personal experiences with homelessness and addiction at the ceremony. Including Coun. Kelly Fehr touched on homelessness, addiction, and the housing crisis.

“Since the time that I’ve been working with Turning Points Collaborative Society, I’ve seen the housing vacancy rate predominately hover at around 1.5%, but over the last, almost five years, it’s been .5%, there’s literally almost nowhere for people to move into,” said Fehr, adding: “Homelessness is not a moral failure, it’s a failure of the system, we need to do better.”

Attendees saw the unveiling of an updated plaque for the memorial rock, and were given the chance to lay flowers in honour of those who’ve passed.

Emotions appeared to running high as many chose to lay flowers, tears flowed and hugs were exchanged.

Harper said seeing the number of people in attendance for the ceremony was a good reminder that “we’re not doing this alone”.

“(A) homeless person who dies from an addiction or compromised health or violence, they're not dying alone, there's people who are invested in them, whether that's through social services or bylaw or whatever the case may be, we're family,” said Harper. “So this is a way for them to grieve, find a way to grieve because not everybody knows how to do that.”

Thursday’s memorial could be the last one to take place in the location by the gazebo. Harper said he’s been working with the city to find a new location for the memorial as the current one will need to be moved due to the creek naturalization process happening in Polson Park.