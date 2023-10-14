Study to determine if Vernon RCMP building meets needs for growing detachment

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon has issued a request for proposals to determine if the RCMP detachment meets current and future needs.

The RFP seeks consultant proposals for a space planning and feasibility study.

The local detachment has grown by several officers in recent years.

The project includes separate space planning and feasibility study portions, and seeks recommendations for necessary renovations and/or new construction requirements.

Vernon's Civic Complex dates back to the 1960s.

"At this time, there is no plan to expand or renovate the current RCMP building," says city spokesperson Josh Winquist.



"Based on RCMP square footage requirements, the successful candidate will seek to determine whether the current building meets the needs of the detachment not only today, but also its future needs."

If the assessment identifies that the building does not meet those needs, the consultant's report is expected to identify what is can be done to remedy the shortcoming.

It's expected a report could be brought before council by next spring or summer.

Funds for the study will come from the city's 2021 FortisBC Legacy Reserve.

Closing date for the RFP is Oct. 31.