Volunteers plant native trees, shrubs at Swan Lake Nature Reserve

Photo: North Okanagan Naturalists' Club

Native trees and shrubs were planted at Vernon's Swan Lake Nature Reserve Park on Thursday.

Harold Sellers with the North Okanagan Naturalists' Club says volunteers planted 115 native trees and shrubs as part of the club's ongoing stewardship and restoration efforts at the park.

Volunteers included local secondary school students, an environmental consulting firm, and the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society.

The nature reserve is an important stopping point for migratory birds.

Its wooded areas, grasslands, lakeshore and wetlands host as many as 40 species of migratory waterfowl, including loons, grebes, herons, swans, geese, ducks, coots, gulls, and terns.

Surveys reveal that up to 6,000 waterfowl may use the lake and surrounding area each day during the height of migration.

Dozens of other bird species also occur seasonally, including at least 15 species of raptors, several of which winter in fields around the lake.

The 50-hectare property located is jointly owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan and Ducks Unlimited.

The birds use it year-round for breeding, nesting, shelter and migratory resting and feeding.

Access the park off Old Kamloops Road to enjoy wildlife viewing, nature trails, and interpretive signage.