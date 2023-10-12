Late-night fire contained to bedroom of Vernon home

Photo: City of Vernon

A late-night fire was contained to a single bedroom of a Vernon home overnight.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched about 1 a.m. to the 2400 block of 25th Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm a room on the second floor of the two-storey house was involved in flames, the City of Vernon says.

"Crews quickly began actioning the fire and were successful in containing it to the upstairs bedroom," the city said in a press release Thursday.

Three occupants and a pet dog all got out of the house safely.

"Firefighters were able to quickly contain this fire thanks in large part to one of the children in the house who called 911 to report the fire," says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. "His actions not only alerted firefighters, assisting in a quick response, but also helped to ensure his family exited the building safely."

Paramedics attended the scene to check the residents for smoke inhalation, and Emergency Support Services was called to assist the family.

RCMP secured the scene during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today.