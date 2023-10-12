Photo: City of Vernon

Don't put your bike away quite yet.

Fall GoByBike Weeks return next week in Vernon.

Events begin Monday and continue for two weeks, until Oct. 29.

The annual challenge motivates residents to get around by bike and log their trips online for a chance to win some great prizes.

Trips by skateboard, longboard, kick scooter, e-scooter, and rollerblades are also eligible.

Whether for work, errands, or just for fun, any ride counts.

Prizes include gift cards to local bike shops, coffee shops, and other downtown businesses.

A fall celebration station will be set up outside City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 22. Riders are invited to come by for complimentary warm drinks, treats, and prizes from 1 to 3 p.m.

Riders can take on additional self-paced challenges including the Fall Ride Challenge. Check off as many location challenges as you can for a chance to win one of four $50 Vernon Downtown Dollars gift cards.

New this year is the Let's Ride! Team Challenge.

Teams are encouraged to ride the distance to Vancouver together – a total distance of 440 kilometres. Those who reach the milestone will be entered in a draw to win a doughnut party for their team.

"Fall GoByBike Weeks is all about prioritizing active transportation for daily tasks, work commutes, and outdoor adventures," Anne Huisken, the City of Vernon's active transportation co-ordinator. "As the weather cools, let's keep riding – showing that riding is a year-round choice!"

With shorter and cooler days ahead, riders are reminded to use lights, wear bright clothing, and watch for wet/slippery sections – and always wear a helmet.