Changes ahead for City of Vernon's Official Community Plan

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon’s Official Community Plan is 10 years old, and now the city says it’s beginning to work on updating it.

The City said it’s currently working on the pre-planning of the project and hopes to have a council update in the coming months.

Josh Winquist, city spokesperson said “As part of Council’s Strategic Plan for 2023 – 2026, certain actions have been identified in regards to the Official Community Plan (OCP), along with a timeline for those actions.”

The actions include the development of a Height Map for Vernon with an update in 2024, and conducting a comprehensive OCP public engagement process between 2024 and 2025.

Reviewing and updating OCP based on input received from citizens between 2024 and 2025 is also being planned. During the review and update, the city said it hopes to integrate all climate risk and vulnerability analyses and emissions data, objectives, actions and targets from the Climate Action Plan.

The implementation of the OCP and its required planning, review, and zoning bylaw is anticipated for 2026.

The coming changings were brought up by Coun. Kari Gares after residents quoted the OCP during public input at Oct. 10's council meeting. Residents raised concerns about impacts if a development variance was to be approved and how the variance would go against the city’s OCP.

After confirming with administration that the OCP would be changed, Gares later stated “I appreciate the comments on that, with regards to the OCP, the OCP is changing.”

“We know that it's 10 years old right now, and a lot has happened in our community in those 10 years that require some changes, some adjustments to be made. So we're going to be heading into that process very soon.”

The city has confirmed that changes should be happening soon, but updates for council remain months away.