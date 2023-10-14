Cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show at Towne Theatre this Halloween

Photo: 20th Century Fox

Most movies goers will agree, throwing things during a movie screening, bringing props from home and making noise during a film is considered poor etiquette.

But for lovers of the 1975 cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show, it’s a time honoured tradition to get involved.

Vernonites are being given the chance to join in on the fun with the camp musical classic coming to the Towne Theatre on Halloween night.

Audience members will be provided with a bag of props they are free to throw, and are asked not to bring their own.

VIP tickets cost $20 and include a swag bag of props. For a little bit more, attendees can get a back-of-house ghost tour of the theatre and its tunnels. The $30 tickets include props and a peek behind the scenes at what’s been called one of the most haunted buildings in Canada.

The theatre encourages fans to “Dress up, sing along, yell out the words … the provided prop bags contain materials that are 'safe' to throw" – but not at the screen, please.

A classic fan ritual is to dance along to the film's musical number and 'Timewarp'. Those who've never been to a showing only need to do as the song says, "it's just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right..."

The film follows a newly engaged couple who break down in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

A full list of typical props and their meaning can be found here, but props vary depending on the showing and theatre.