1944 Vernon auto insurance renewal just $5.25 for a full year

Photo: Will Finch

File this in the 'Those Were the Days' folder – a year's worth of car insurance for five bucks!

Vernon resident Will Finch dug up a 1944 insurance policy of his great grandfather's, and the grand total is $5.25 for a full year's worth of coverage.

"Maybe some people might find this interesting," Finch posted in the Cruising the Okanagan Facebook group, along with a photo of the document.

The P.J. Locke Insurance renewal for Provincial Insurance Company Ltd. long pre-dates ICBC, which was created in 1973 by then premier Dave Barrett.

It also is light years away from today's often multi-thousand-dollar insurance policies.

The policy for Finch's great grampa Harry Kaufman was effective Jan. 1, 1944, to Jan. 1, 1945.

Kaufman didn't take liability or collision insurance on his 1939 V8 Ford Deluxe, but he did opt for fire loss or damage at $3 and theft coverage at $2.25. Grand total: $5.25.

A notation at the bottom adds: "war risks excluded" as Canada was still in the throes of the Second World War at the time.

The policy is dated dated Dec. 31, 1943.

The average male worker in B.C. earned less than $9,000 a year at the time, and showing how times have changed, it was less than $4,000 for women, according to Statistics Canada.

The price of the Ford would have been about $700 back in the 1940s. Ford has since got out the car business other than the Mustang, relying on SUVs and trucks, but the typical price these days is from the mid-$30,000s and up – way up.

Finch's post has drawn quite a bit of attention.

"It is pretty cool," he says. "Crazy to see how inflation has gone."