Haunted Caetani House tours return for Halloween in Vernon

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

Vernon’s notorious haunted Caetani House is again hosting Haunted Halloween Tours.

The Caetani Centre is pulling back the curtain on its mysterious history and inviting the public to tour the East Hill property. People will get a peek into the rarely seen upstairs, which is normally closed to the public.

Tours take place Oct. 26-28 at 6:30, 7:45, and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for youth 18 and under, purchase online at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).

The home is a source of legends and mysteries.

“Oh, the stories within its walls. The big old house set back off of Pleasant Valley Road was notorious. There were legends whispered of the three mysterious women who isolated themselves inside for decades. And, once a year, the gates would swing open on Halloween, inviting in those who dared.”

According to the centre, Vernon children would line up to get a glimpse of the women as they handed out hand-designed sachets of European chocolates, horseshoe suckers and other treats.

“Halloween was one of Sveva’s favourite times of year. She and Miss Jüül would greet neighbourhood kids lined up outside their door and hand out imported European confectionaries encased in beautifully decorated loot bags designed by Sveva herself,” says centre executive director Laisha Rosnau.

Those ready to be scared will get a glimpse into the lives of the Italian Duke Leone Caetani, his partner Ofelia, their daughter Sveva, and the family’s private secretary, Miss Jüül.

The family arrived in Vernon in 1921 after fleeing the rise of fascism in Italy, but when Leone died in 1935, the three women secluded themselves in the mansion.

“After the death of her beloved Leone, Ofelia, who had never adjusted to life in small town Canada, went into mourning ... and never came out,” says Rosnau. “She wouldn’t leave the house again until her death 25 years later. Unfortunately, she coerced her daughter, Sveva, and Miss Jüül into a life of lonely seclusion with her.”

The tour will detail some of that history alongside the unexplaned and ghostly occurrences that residents, staff and visitors have experienced in the house.

Actors will be sharing these stories with visitors: Harrison Coe as Leone, Amelia Sirianni as Ofelia, Tiernen O’Keefe as young Sveva, Julie Armitage as Miss Jüül, and other special guests.

Tours take about an hour and proceeds will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the Caetani Centre and its facilities and programs.

Tours are not recommended for children under 12 or those sensitive to frightening content.

For more information, visit caetani.org or call 250-275-1525