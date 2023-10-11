Local businesses team up for one-night event at Coldstream Station

Photo: District of Coldstream

Several well-known Vernon and Coldstream businesses are getting together for an outdoor 'leftovers sale' and food truck event.

The multi-store clearance event takes place Thursday afternoon at Coldstream Station, outside Sun Country Cycle.

Participating merchants include Sun Country, The Room Collection, Antlr Menswear, Kaleco Clothing, Olive Us, Olympia Ski and Cycle, Kalavida Surf Shop, and Cento Wear.

The one-night-only event promises top quality goods at prices 50% off or more, says organizer Amanda Homeniuk.

"From fashion to outdoor gear, home decor to gourmet delights, there's something for everyone."

The Sweet Hoopla and Mi Taqueria food trucks will also be on site.

The sale goes from 4 to 7 p.m. at 16500 Kalamalka Rd.

There will also be free product samples and giveaways throughout the evening.