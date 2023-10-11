Support for Sikh students in light of recent attacks

Photo: Jassa Singh

Vernon's Sikh temple is offering free support services for youths in light of recent attacks on Sikh students.

A Grade 11 student was attacked and bear sprayed in Kelowna last month, and there have been other incidents in Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

The Vernon gurdwara is now offering free drop-in counselling support and resources for young Sikh people.

This Space Belongs to You is open to those age 12 to 24.

"Following the recent surge in assaults towards Sikh students, we recognize how important it is to improve access to mental health support for Sikh youth in the Okanagan right now," says executive director Meaghan Duckett.

"Being a Sikh myself, I understand the significance and importance our gurdwaras have in the community. By providing services at the gurdwara, we are hoping to create a safe space where Sikh youth feel comfortable accessing services," says practicum student Naaz Kaur Grewal-Greeno.

Drop-ins are Oct. 15 and 22, noon to 4 p.m. this month, with later dates to follow.

For more information, email [email protected].

The gurdwara is located at 3800 Commonage Cres.