Vernon writer/director fundraising to stage her own musical

Photo: Tammy Andreotti

A Vernon woman with a dream to stage her own musical is hosting a wine and cheese event to help finance the production.

Local writer and director Tammy Andreotti says she's just a "crazy lady" who wrote a musical.

'The Esther Project' follows the journey of Andie, "a modern-day Esther, who finds herself immersed in challenges and complexities a year after joining the company Hard Core.

"With assistance from Neo, an angel from the Halo division, Andie navigates through personal and professional trials, even when Neo's own mentors seem to be struggling," says Andreotti.

She describes the play as a "tapestry of courage, truth, discovery, and humour."

The original musical is set to run at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country in May 2025.

The music is locally composed and local theatre talent will grace the stage.

"The core mission of 'The Esther Project' is to bring a high-quality, professional musical experience to the Okanagan at an accessible price point," says Andreotti.

Auditions will begin next fall, to build a diverse cast of 25-30 actors, singers, and musicians.

"The essence of this musical is rooted in our community. It aims to showcase local musicians and performers while narrating a touching story of courage, perseverance and spirituality," says Andreotti.

The wine and cheese event takes place Nov. 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Coldstream Community Hall. It's the first of three fundraisers planned.

It will feature a curated wine and cheese experience, live entertainment, and a silent auction featuring premium items and experiences from local businesses.

Tickets are $100 per person, and are available on Eventbrite.