Trivia night party to help fund needed renovations at Vernon's Gallery Vertigo

Photo: Gallery Vertigo

Vernon's Gallery Vertigo is hosting a fundraising trivia night to pay for needed building improvements.

The 'Show Off Your Smarts' event takes place this Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. at the Coldstream Community Hall.

Operated by the North Okanagan Artists Alternative, the downtown Vernon gallery supports emerging artists by providing studio space and holding month-long member exhibits twice a year.

Vertigo also hosts travelling exhibits, along with the work of local artists and students.

The non-profit gallery relies primarily on grants, membership fees and donations to operate.

The trivia night and costume party will help fund washroom renovations; it has a fundraising goal of $15,000.

"This will be a fun, fast-paced evening which will consist of an audio/visual presentation of Canadiana and arts-related trivia. The short games will be interspersed with breaks to bid on silent auction items, purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, enjoy drinks, bites, and mingle," organizers say.

Numerous businesses have donated items and gift certificates to the silent auction.

Tickets are $40, and are available on Eventbrite.