Direct correlation between homelessness, addiction and mental health, survey results reveal

Photo: Jon Manchester

There is a direct correlation between homelessness, addiction and mental health, CMHA Vernon says.

The recent provincial homeless count revealed 279 people experienced homelessness in Vernon between April 27 and 28.

That's an increase of 55 since 2021, despite more supportive housing being built in the city.

"There is a direct correlation between being unhoused and mental health, and accessing mental health services becomes difficult when your primary focus is where you are going to sleep for the night," says CMHA Vernon executive director Julia Payson.

The 2023 count indicated that 64 per cent of respondents in Vernon experienced mental health issues, while 45 per cent had a brain injury, 73 per cent had addiction concerns, and 28 per cent had a learning disability.

The 'point in time' numbers are likely the minimum number on the streets.

"In addition, there are many people who do not appear in this data who are in precarious housing, or who are one missed paycheque or unexpected bill away from losing their own shelter," adds Wade Weston, CMHA Vernon's acting housing manager.

"Given the current economic climate, I suspect there are many that (can't) hold on for much longer."

CMHA operates the North Okanagan Rent Bank, which provides housing stability to low to moderate income earners who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to an emergency that compromises their ability to pay.

The program has helped 64 people in just the last six months, distributing more than $36,000 in loans.

"Our initial estimates for the North Okanagan Rent Bank were that we'd issue about $30,000 a year in loans, and we’ve issued more than that in the last six months. Many of those families and individuals who are currently housed in our community are at high risk for homelessness," says Payson.

"Many people are just a paycheque or two away from not being able to afford their rent."

The program receives provincial funding, but needs community partners to continue. February's Coldest Night of the Year event is a major fundraiser, but you can learn more and donate here.