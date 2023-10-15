Vernon Rocks member has fun with Halloween-themed painted stones

Photo: Samantha Leigh Latest rocks hidden in pumpkin patch.

Samantha Leigh started painting rocks in Victoria when she was on her first maternity leave.

It was an opportunity for her to continue her love of painting with what little spare time a new mom has.

“What appealed to me about rock painting is that you can start and finish in one sitting,” says Leigh, who has recently finished hiding her latest instalment of Halloween themed rocks at the St. Anne’s Pumpkin Patch in Spallumcheen.

“I love that we get to brighten a stranger’s day,” she adds.

Leigh became a member of the Vernon Rocks Facebook group after moving to the North Okanagan in 2017. The group has close to 1,000 followers who either paint rocks or post their appreciation for the painters.

During the winter, instead of rocks, she paints on wooden discs to place on top of the snow or hang from trees.

Only once has Leigh experienced the joy of someone finding her tiny treasures in person.

After hiding her woodland animal-themed discs around the rec centre, a young family displaced by the war in Ukraine was being shown around their new city when their children found some pieces.

“Thank goodness there was one for every child,” she says.

Leigh particularly enjoys posts from people who find rocks and share the details of their discovery. She also loves hearing from the people who take rocks on adventures and posts pictures of where the rocks get to travel to.

Members of Vernon Rocks have been known to place tributes to health care workers during COVID and most recently to firefighters sending messages of support.

Their most common hiding places include dog parks, walking trails and the base of lending libraries. In all, Leigh estimates she contributes over 300 painted rocks a year throughout the community.

What started out with leaving painted rocks at the Starbucks drive-thru so she wouldn’t wake her sleeping baby all those years ago has evolved to an outing with her two children who now like to hide the rocks with her.