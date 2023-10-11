Wanted man sought again by Vernon RCMP after skipping court

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are again seeking the public's help to find a wanted man.

Shaun Rielly Thomas, 39, failed to attend a recent court date and is wanted for assault and numerous counts of breaching a release order.

Thomas is described as: five feet 11 inches tall, 181 pounds, with black hair, and hazel eyes.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in August when he previously breached release orders and was sought for assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.