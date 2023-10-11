Coldstream passes OCP change to allow secondary homes on farmland

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream is closer to adding secondary homes on farmland with the adoption of changes to its Official Community Plan.

Council amended the OCP Tuesday to add a new section establishing a Farmland Residential Development Permit Area

It will allow for second homes on properties four hectares (10 acres) or larger, subject to a simplified review process.

Amendments to Coldstream's zoning and development application bylaws were also made to coincide with the change.

The permit area includes lands under jurisdiction of the Agricultural Land Commission within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Permits will be required to ensure that second dwellings are located to "minimize the loss of potential farmland, limit the possibility of future subdivisions in the ALR, and minimize impacts on neighbouring agricultural or residential parcels."

Guidelines include protection of farmland, reduction of visual impacts, and retaining of agricultural character, rural

character, and preserving Coldstream's motto: "Rural Living at its Best."

The changes also encourage all buildings incorporate a contiguous farm home plate, for the preservation of the agricultural and rural landscapes.