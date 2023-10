Photo: RCMP/stock image

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate a UTV stolen over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The side-by-side was stolen from a property on Bella Vista Road sometime between Friday and Monday.

The 2012 Bobcat 2200 utility vehicle is camouflage coloured and similar to the one shown in the photo above.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or where the vehicle may be is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Luukko at 250-545-7171 and quote police file #2023-17998.