Minister responds to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park wildfire concerns

Photo: District of Coldstream Aerial photo of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the 1970s.

B.C.'s minister of environment says Coldstream's Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is prioritized for ranger patrols, but the park does not have a specific wildfire plan.

"However, ecosystem restoration, fuel management and wildfire risk reduction have been priorities since the early 2000s," George Heyman says in a letter to Coldstream council.

Heyman was responding to a letter sent by Mayor Ruth Hoyte on Aug. 31 raising concern about the fire threat in the park.

"BC Parks understands the profound impact extreme wildfire seasons can have on the public and local communities. We take a proactive approach to managing wildfire risk and maintaining resilient ecosystems within Kalamalka Lake Park," Heyman said in his Sept. 28 response.

Heyman says locations for signage improvements have been identified, including key locations such as the day-use area at Jade and Juniper Bays.

"In recent years, BC Parks successfully secured funding to increase park ranger numbers, lengthened season terms to a minimum of seven months and transitioned all senior ranger positions to full-time roles. This has significantly increased ranger presence within our parks province-wide. Staff prioritize Kalamalka Lake Park for ranger patrols in the North Okanagan and increase presence as required based on seasonal risk factors," Heyman continued.

Coldstream is seeking a further expansion of ranger enforcement and increased no smoking/fire risk signage throughout the park.

Hoyte also requested a copy of the the ministry's wildfire mitigation plan to reduce fuel load in the park.

The mayor said the park landscape has changed significantly since the 1970s, when it was more open grassland.

Heyman says a restoration plan was developed in 2002 and mechanical thinning was completed between 2002 and 2004. The plan was updated in 2009 to guide further small-scale thinning projects by volunteers.

"Between 2020 and this year, additional wildfire risk reduction work has taken place under the guidance of BC Wildfire Service staff and contracted fire ecologists. This recent work involved an investment of nearly $500,000 and treated 90 hectares of land within the interface and high-risk areas of the park," he wrote.

"Reducing wildfire risk to our communities is a shared responsibility, requiring proactive initiatives at all levels of government and individual homeowners' efforts. BC Parks will continue to work with BC Wildfire Service staff and fire ecologists to identify areas in the park that will benefit from fuel modification to reduce risk to park values and neighbouring areas. Regional staff are also happy to work collaboratively with district staff to identify the appropriate funding opportunities for the District to develop a FireSmart program."