Vernon council agrees to delay Active Living Centre tax increases by one year

Photo: City of Vernon

Tax increases to cover borrowing to build Vernon’s new Active Living Centre have been put off for a year.

Thanks to the city spending less than anticipated so far on the new rec centre, tax increases were pushed back by council on Tuesday to 2025. They will continue through 2028.

“Administration recommends borrowing from the city's internal reserves to fund the 2024 interest payments, resulting in no taxation increase,” council was told.

Council amended the city's borrowing strategy by delaying the tax increases, with very little fanfare.

“For the 2024 budget, the estimated cost of borrowing is $748,125 ($503,125 in temporary borrowing interest plus $245,000 in long-term debt interest),” a report to council states.

The city was initially set to borrow $12,000,000 this fall, $40,000,000 in spring 2024 and 2025 (in two draws), and a final long-term debt draw of $29,000,000 in fall 2026.

The strategy has now been adjusted for a slightly higher interest rate, as well.

Assuming the City of Vernon will be using the full $121-million loan it has been approved for, it will now be drawing three times from 2025 onward. Administration is making draws of $30,000,000 $45,000,000 $46,000,000, on Nov 1 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Coun. Kari Gares pointed out that the cost of borrowing might change.

The original estimates were based on a long-term interest rate of 4.23%. The current 10-year borrowing rate is 4.9%, and the temporary borrowing rate is 5.75%, the city report states.

“So each year that we do the draw… it would be at whatever the rate is at that point in time?” Gares questioned, which staff said was correct.

“Right now, we obviously know interest rates are high because the falling markets are all over the place … If economists are correct on this one, we might actually start to see some levelling off in 2025. Of course, this is purely assumption based. We have no guarantees.”