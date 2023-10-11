Vernon councillor questions cost of fire management drone

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A drone, costing up to $50,000, to help with emergency management has been approved by Vernon city council, but the cost was questioned.

Coun. Kelly Fehr raised concerns over the steep price tag for the drone.

“I’ve been looking into drones, and I know you can get some pretty decent ones for a couple hundred bucks. What’s the difference between a normal drone and a $27,000 drone?”

Fire Chief David Lind explained the department is requesting up to $50,000 for a “heavy tethered drone” that would be flown in controlled airspace during emergencies.

“So we're controlling the space, radio frequencies when we're dealing with BC Wildfire, those types of agencies, we’re in contact with those resources when they're in the area close to us,” explained Lind. “So we can have control of the drone, and then that's part of the tethering. So it's tethered to a specific length, so that it won't exceed its height.”

Lind said the drone VFRS is looking at is in use at other fire and emergency services, and they’re “finding them to be quite valuable.”

Council passed the request for funds of up to $50,000 for the tethered drone.

It also passed funding of up to $80,000 to purchase fire suppression equipment specifically geared towards fighting electric vehicle fires.

Lind explained that EV fires can be quite difficult to put out and “require a tremendous amount of water.”

“A lot of equipment is a blanket, if you will, that basically is pulled over the vehicle that helps contain the heat and the off gassing, from the fire,” said Lind. “And the other tool actually hooks up to water ... and our standard fire hoses. We place it under the vehicle and we lift it up into the area where the battery boxes are located and penetrating and then flood that area with water.”

Council also passed the fire department's request to purchase its own electric vehicle for $69,000.